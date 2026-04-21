K-9 assists in Gaston County drug trafficking arrest

LOWELL, N.C. — Two men were arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine after a traffic stop in Gaston County Sunday.

Josue David Ortiz-Villeda and Faustino Napoleo Ruiz-Juarez were taken into custody after police say they located 15 kilograms of cocaine and a loaded pistol concealed inside their car.

Ortiz-Villeda and Ruiz-Juarez

Officers began a probable cause search after a police K-9 indicated there were narcotics inside the vehicle.

Ruiz-Juarez was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

Both men are being held at the Gaston County Jail without bond.

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