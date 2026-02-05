K-9 hailed as hero after helping find missing autistic teen in snowstorm

GASTONIA, N.C. — A 13-year-old with autism is safe after first responders searched through heavy snow in west Gastonia Saturday night. Police K-9 Bo, a nationally recognized rescue dog, tracked the teen during dangerous conditions before the child walked up to paramedics cold but unharmed.

The child they were looking for had no idea of the danger he stepped into when he left home that night.

The 2024 National Humane Hero Dog of The Year faced a mammoth task when the boy left his home in west Gastonia holding two stuffed animals and underdressed.

“When I arrived on scene, there is already about 5-6 inches of snow on the ground,” said Sgt. Dave Rowland, Gastonia Police Department. “The wind was very turbulent. It was whipping up snow everywhere.”

Rowland and Bo were part of the team called to search under the worst conditions, and getting help to the scene was a task.

“We were kind of all spread thin that night, because there were wrecks everywhere,” said Dep. Chuck Costner, Gaston County Sheriff’s Office.

“Time is the most critical thing to the search,” said Lt. Adam Knight, Gaston County EMS.

They called Bo in two hours into the foot search and he caught a scent.

“Bo is basically a snowplow,” Rowland said. “He had his nose down in the ground and dividing snow as he was tracking.”

Bo was also racing against time, because Rowland said a scent can be blown away in the snow.

“The more time went by, I thought this could be bad,” Costner said. “I mean, you could lose a kid in this stuff easily.”

The 13-year-old walked up to paramedics just as rescuers were about to step up the search.

“Cold, a little scared, but the child was unharmed,” Rowland said.

“Definitely, a breath of fresh air,” Knight said.

“You talk about a relief,” Costner said. “It almost, just doggone, it’s just like the world stepped off your shoulders.”

Bo wasn’t the only dog on the scene.

Gaston EMS has a new search dog that was called in as backup in the search Saturday.

Rescuers were prepared to take all steps to help bring the child help.

