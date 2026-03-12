2 oak trees to be removed from Freedom Park amid pond restoration

CHARLOTTE — More changes are coming to Freedom Park.

Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation says crews have to remove the two old oak trees near the bandshell at Charlotte’s biggest and most popular park.

The county says the water oak tree has reached the end of its 60 to 80-year life span, and the willow oak is a mature tree showing signs of decay, root system decline and canopy dieback.

Two new trees will be planted in their place.

This comes as the county dredges the Freedom Park pond. The dredge was placed in the pond two weeks ago.

