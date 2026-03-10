Gastonia family frustrated as suspect in fatal shooting is released on bond

GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia family is expressing disbelief after a man arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on Sunday was charged only with having a stolen weapon and released on bond.

Myron Sharps was shot and killed inside a home on Lauren Marie Court. Malaki Daniels was eventually arrested following the shooting, but he has not been charged with murder.

Gastonia police officials said the investigation is ongoing and that they are still interviewing witnesses who were inside the house at the time of the shooting.

Sharps had recently moved into the Gastonia home with his girlfriend to build a life together. Family members said he was known for making friends with everyone he met.

His grandfather, Grady Sharps, described his grandson’s personality as vibrant and kind. “Energectic, well spoken. A caring person. A loving person,” Grady Sharps said.

The family confirmed that Sharps had been mentoring Daniels through a troubled relationship. Malcolm Sharps, the victim’s uncle, said the relationship was close.

“He took this young gentleman in like a stepson literally,” Malcolm Sharps said. Sharps noted that his nephew was trying to provide positive guidance. “He didn’t deserve that. He was out here trying to show love and do something for somebody,” Malcolm Sharps said.

On Sunday, before the shooting, a neighbor visited the home and reportedly became concerned about the attitude of another visitor.

The neighbor asked Sharps if he would be okay before leaving. Myron Sharps reportedly told the neighbor he would be fine because the visitor was someone he was mentoring. He was later shot inside the house that night while several other people were present in the home.

The family has expressed frustration that two days have passed without murder charges being filed. Malcolm Sharps said he is struggling to process the situation.

He expressed specific concern that Daniels was able to be released. “How is that possible? Now they right back out somewhere, walking around and on the street?” Malcolm Sharps said.

Grady Sharps said the knowledge that a suspect is out on bond has made the loss more difficult for the family. “When you hear that, it puts a double burden on your heart,” Sharps said.

The family said they worry they may not receive justice for a man killed in his own home.

The Gastonia Police Department told the family the investigation is ongoing. Detectives are still interviewing people who were involved or present during the incident.

VIDEO: Police investigate shooting at west Charlotte home

Police investigate shooting at west Charlotte home

©2026 Cox Media Group