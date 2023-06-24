Kamala Harris to speak in Charlotte on Saturday morning

CHARLOTTE — Vice President Kamala Harris touches down in Charlotte late Saturday morning.

The White House told Channel 9 that Harris is here to rally supporters, advocates, and community leaders to fight for reproductive rights. Just after noon, she will be speaking about abortion rights at the Grady Cole Center, and the live stream is available here.

Her visit and speech come exactly one year after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Recently, North Carolina passed a more restrictive abortion bill that bans most abortions after 12 weeks.

Police warn drivers to watch for extra traffic near Charlotte Douglas Airport from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.

Tomorrow, Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting Uptown. There will be temporary road closures and detours with traffic impacts from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Extra traffic is also expected near Charlotte Douglas Airport. Please allow extra time for travel in the impacted areas. pic.twitter.com/VnUzsE7BjU — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 23, 2023

