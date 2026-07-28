McBee Mayor Glenn Odom faces misconduct and conspiracy charges

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — McBee Mayor Glenn Odom appeared in court today, facing charges of misconduct and conspiracy.

Odom is accused of pressuring police officers to write a high number of traffic tickets to generate revenue for the town, misappropriating funds, and directing officers to secure votes for political candidates he supported.

State police allege Mayor Odom pressured officers to meet a quota of 10 tickets per shift.

Court documents also accuse Odom of misappropriating $35,000 seized from a driver during a traffic stop.

Additionally, Odom is alleged to have directed McBee Police Department officers to procure votes in the 2024 Republican Primary Election.

Three other officers are also facing charges related to the investigation.

Residents have long considered the area a “speed trap.” Sue Freeman, a driver, remarked, “It’s been going on ever since I’ve been able to drive. That was at 17.”

Beyond the traffic ticket allegations, court documents revealed that Mayor Odom is accused of misappropriating $35,000 that was seized from a driver during a traffic stop.

The allegations also include Mayor Odom directing police officers to engage in political activities.

Court documents detail a text message from Odom to an officer stating, “Can you get your family to vote in the Republican primary Tuesday for Mike Burch (my cousin) and Eddie Kirkley. They can vote Democrat in November if they choose.”

Mayor Odom declined to comment today but issued a statement through his attorney. His attorney stated, “Mr. Odom flatly denies these charges and denies that he has committed any type of misconduct in office.”

The attorney added that Odom “looks forward to the clearing of his good name through the judicial process.”

Despite the charges, Mayor Odom has no plans to resign, according to his attorney.

McBee Police officials have indicated that the “old regime is out” and no current officers are implicated in the investigation, with the department aiming to return to its duties of protecting and serving the community.

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