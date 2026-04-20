Kannapolis calls for immediate voluntary conservation as drought worsens

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Kannapolis and the surrounding region are now under Stage 1 Voluntary Water Restrictions due to ongoing extreme drought conditions.

The city reports a rainfall deficit of 7.6 inches in 2025 and an additional 4‑inch deficit so far in 2026.

Residents are being asked to reduce water use by 3–5% until meaningful rainfall arrives.

Recommended actions include limiting irrigation to overnight hours, reducing household water use, checking for leaks, reusing water when possible, and delaying non‑essential water activities like planting or filling pools.

City fountains and select splash pads will remain operational because they recycle water. A statewide burn ban also remains in effect.

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