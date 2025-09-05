Kannapolis City Schools implements new event policy

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Kannapolis City Schools has implemented new rules for high school athletic events following incidents of bad behavior, the district announced on Thursday.

The new regulations require middle schoolers or younger to be accompanied by an adult at all times during events. High school students must remain seated, and any disorderly conduct, such as running, will result in removal from the event.

The changes apply to all high school athletic events within the Kannapolis City Schools district.

The district did not provide specific details about the incidents that led to the implementation of the rules.

