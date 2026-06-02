Civil rights attorney Ben Crump demands accountability in police assault case

SHELBY, N.C. — Prominent civil rights activist and attorney Ben Crump spoke Tuesday at the City of God Family Worship Center in Shelby, hours after a police officer seen in a video punching a woman faced a judge on charges that he assaulted her.

The news conference was packed. The church parking lot overflowed, and vehicles were parked on the front lawn.

The doorbell video showed the now-former Shelby Police Officer Karson Hyder punch Cherrie Moore multiple times in the face on Friday.

“This should be a question for all of you, too. ‘What would the narrative have been if there was no doorbell video? What would the police report have presented if there was no doorbell video?’” Crump said.

Moore briefly spoke to say that she appreciates the support.

Hyder was fired from the police department and charged with assault with serious injury and is out on bond.

Hyder made his first appearance in court on Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

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