Kannapolis drivers face detour due to bridge replacement

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Drivers who use Highway 29 in Kannapolis will have to take a detour due to a $5 million bridge replacement project.

The northbound lanes of Cannon Boulevard will close between 8 pm to 6 am. Monday through Wednesday at MLK Jr. Avenue.

Drivers can use Dale Earnhardt Boulevard to Little Texas Avenue back to Highway 29 as the alternate route.

