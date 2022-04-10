Kannapolis installs first electric vehicle charging stations at city hall

Kannapolis debuts electric vehicle charging stations (Courtesy of the city of Kannapolis)

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The city of Kannapolis debuted its first electric vehicle charging stations earlier this week.

The charging stations are located at Kannapolis City Hall, 401 Laureate Way.

The city said the stations were positioned to be conveniently located within walking distance of Atrium Health Ballpark -- home of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers -- and near shops and restaurants on West Avenue.

The charging stations require the Greenlots app for use. People enter their credit car information and the app activates the charger.

The city said a nominal fee is assessed based on the time a vehicle needs to charge.

As your vehicle charges, city officials said people can explore the city and will be notified by the app when their vehicle is done charging.

The city said the charging stations are part of its sustainability initiative and more are expected to be added soon.

