Kannapolis police chief announces retirement after 30 years

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Kannapolis Police Chief Terry Spry announced his retirement after a 30-year career with the city. His last day as chief will be Sept. 29.

Spry was appointed to lead the Kannapolis Police Department in 2020. The department currently comprises 131 officers and staff members.

Spry joined the Kannapolis Police Department in 1994, working in various capacities throughout his tenure. His roles included patrol officer, traffic officer, criminal investigator and patrol supervisor.

He steadily advanced through the ranks, being promoted to sergeant in 2004, lieutenant in 2010, and captain in 2015.

Spry reflected on his long career in a news release.

“It has been an honor to serve this community for the last 32 years,” Spry said. “I am proud of the fact that the department has held steadfast to its foundation of being a progressive and professional law enforcement organization during my time as chief. I am confident my staff will continue our path of maintaining our organization’s ideals and mission. I will miss the daily interaction with citizens and coworkers, but I plan to remain in the area.”

Spry holds a notable place in the city’s history as the 12th person to serve as police chief in the 114-year existence of the City of Kannapolis. He is also only the fourth chief to serve since the city’s incorporation in 1984.

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