New K-9 officer joins Kannapolis police force

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The Kannapolis Police Department welcomed a new member to the team on Friday.

K-9 officer Roman, a German Shepherd born in Germany, will be working alongside his partner, Devin Steele.

Roman celebrated his first birthday in July and has been training for police work since birth.

He is named after WWE wrestler Roman Reigns, according to the police department, and his favorite treats are carrots.

Officer Steele has been with the Kannapolis Police Department for four years. He completed the Basic Law Enforcement Training Program at Rowan Cabarrus Community College and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and Criminal Justice from Shaw University.

