Kannapolis seeks developer to add apartments, commercial space near ballpark

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Kannapolis is working to tee up investment for the next piece of the city’s downtown revitalization effort.

The city sent out a solicitation for developer qualifications last week for a site known as Block 6. That 2.7-acre site at 216 West Ave. is near Atrium Health Ballpark. It is being eyed by the city for a mixed-use building with hundreds of apartments and ground-floor commercial space.

Kannapolis has partnered with the UNC School of Government’s Development Finance Initiative (DFI) on finding a developer for the site.

