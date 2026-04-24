Kannapolis teen turns himself in to police following death of 17-year-old

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A 17-year-old has been charged following the shooting death of another 17-year-old in Kannapolis.

Police responded to the scene at Coldwater Lane around 9 p.m. on Tuesday and found Legend Imir Benjamin dead from a gunshot wound.

Nehemiah Kentrell Gibson-Rogers has since been charged with murder in connection to the shooting. Police said her turned himself in on Thursday night.

Gibson-Rogers is now at the Cabarrus County Jail under no bond.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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