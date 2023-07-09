Kansas City developer set to deliver first project on 425-acre site in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A developer leading a major new industrial park in the Charlotte region is nearing delivery of the first building there.

NorthPoint Development is targeting next month to complete the first building at Park 4077, an industrial park in Statesville that is expected to span over 425 acres. The first building is around 585,880 square feet and construction began there last year. JLL’s Spencer Yorke, who is helping to lead leasing efforts for Park 4077, confirmed the timeline to the Charlotte Business Journal.

NorthPoint, which is based in the Kansas City area, rezoned the massive Statesville site in early 2022 to allow for the development of Park 4077. The effort includes land on Odessa Drive, Crawford Road and Jane Sowers Road at interstates 40 and 77, hence the project’s name. The site could accommodate several million square feet of industrial space upon full buildout.

Read more here.

(WATCH BELOW: Developers downsize Lagoona Bay proposal after board rejects request)

Developers downsize Lagoona Bay proposal after board rejects request





©2023 Cox Media Group