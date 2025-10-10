‘Keep the students safe’: CMS limits high school football ticket sales due to safety concerns

CHARLOTTE — Friday night lights are back, but as the district announced it will limit the number of tickets that can be sold for some games, high school football will look a lot different for CMS students.

Some parents say it’s inconvenient, while others understand why the district is making the change.

Last week, CMS limited ticket sales at two games. The district said the change comes after incidents at several games this season, including one where some people jumped fences during homecoming forcing officials to turn fans away.

In other instances, officers have been forced to clear out stadiums, and even criminally charge students and adults, because of massive fights.

CMS Chief of Police Jonathon Thomas says securing after school events is a top priority.

“Parents will come and drop four or five teenagers off at the game and drive off,” he said. “That’s probably gonna stop because the unparented or unsupervised kids are creating a lot of the issues.”

Kierra Rich has a daughter at Independence, she says these changes are long overdue.

“I remember when I was in high school at CMS, it was always a lot of drama at football games, so whatever they can do to keep the students safe,” Rich said.

The goal is to maintain safety while still allowing people to enjoy the game, according to CMS.

The changes are decided on a week-by-week basis, and it’s still unclear whether ticket limits will continue into the playoffs.

This week, only 1,300 tickets will be sold in advance to the Julius Chambers at Independence matchup. No gate sales will be allowed.

Tickets are $9 and can be purchased online here. The game starts at 7 p.m.

VIDEO: Panthers react to historic comeback at home against Dolphins

Panthers react to historic comeback at home against Dolphins

©2025 Cox Media Group