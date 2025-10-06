CMS changes district’s ticket policy for high school football games

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools leaders are changing the district’s ticket policy for some high school football games.

Due to safety concerns, the district will now cap ticket sales for high-profile games, meaning ones expected to get big crowds. No tickets will be sold at the gates and the number of pre-sale tickets will be limited too.

Slightly more tickets will be allocated to the home team. It’s a change that the new chief of the CMS Police Department hinted at when he spoke with Channel 9’s Jonathan Lowe last week.

“Do we want to have a sell-out crowd? Or if we back it down a little bit are we able to provide a safer environment with better screening,” said Jonathan Thomas.

Officers have had to clear out stadiums and even charge students and parents because of large fights at games. The ticket changes were in effect for the West Charlotte vs. Independence game last Friday, and will be in place for the North Mecklenburg vs. Mallard Creek game this Friday.

WATCH: Parents express frustration over denied entry to West Charlotte homecoming game

Parents express frustration over denied entry to West Charlotte homecoming game

©2025 Cox Media Group