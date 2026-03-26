Keep your kitchen appliances longer

CHARLOTTE — Spotty dishes and glasses, a smoky oven, a fridge struggling to keep cool; sometimes it feels like our kitchen appliances are working against us. Consumer Reports experts share tips and tricks that can save you money, aggravation, and keep your appliances up and running for the long haul.

If your kitchen appliances are starting to show their age, it’s tempting to throw in the towel and buy something new. But Consumer Reports’ Paul Hope says not so fast. Stores and manufacturers make it tempting and easy to replace your appliances, offering things like free delivery and even haul-away. Still, in most cases, you’ll save by maintaining the appliance you already have.

If your dishwasher smells funky or leaves caked-on food or spots, the filter could be clogged. Carefully remove it and clean the gunk under running water with a bottle brush or soft sponge, then replace it. Be sure to do this at least every couple of months.

When it comes to the oven, everyday habits matter. One of the easiest ways to extend the life of your range is to clean up spills quickly. If something boils over on the stovetop or spills in the oven, wait until the oven is cool and then wipe it up as soon as you can; thereafter, before it becomes a bigger problem.

Don’t use the oven door as a shelf unless you want to pay for a new one. And never line the bottom with aluminum foil; it can damage the heating element, which will cost you, too.

If your refrigerator isn’t keeping things cool, it might be time to clean the condenser coils. You might need to pull out the fridge for this one. Carefully vacuum the coils with a soft brush attachment twice a year.

Finally, sometimes saying goodbye is the best option. There’s no magic answer to whether it makes sense to repair or replace an appliance, but you want to consider how old your current appliance is, how much it might cost to fix, and how much it might cost to replace. You also want to weigh whether you might get better energy efficiency or new features that you want from a new appliance.

If it is time for a new appliance, Consumer Reports recently ranked kitchen brands based on tens of thousands of its members’ experiences with kitchen appliances. You can learn more at CR.org.

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