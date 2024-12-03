Kendrick Lamar and SZA to play Bank of America Stadium

CHARLOTTE — You’ve heard them together on several hit songs and soon you’ll be able to see Kendrick Lamar and SZA together on tour.

The two singers are hitting the road in 2025 on a co-headlining stadium tour, which will stop at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on May 3, Tepper Sports and Entertainment announced on Tuesday.

Cash App Card customers will have access to presale tickets starting Wednesday.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday at 10 a.m. at grandnationaltour.com.

