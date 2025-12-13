Kershaw Elementary School educator named SC Principal of the Year

KERSHAW, S.C. — The Principal of Kershaw Elementary School has been named the 2026 South Carolina Elementary Principal of the Year.

Kelli Overcash has been the principal of Kershaw Elementary School since 2017 and has worked in education since 2003.

School officials credited her leadership with transforming Kershaw Elementary into a model of excellence, as evidenced by its rise from an Average to a sustained Excellent report card rating.

“Kelli Overcash is an extraordinary school leader, and our entire Lancaster County School District is immensely proud to see her honored,” said Dr. Raashad Fitzpatrick, Superintendent of Lancaster County School District.

Overcash has held various roles in the Lancaster County School District, including teacher, career development facilitator, and principal. She also served as assistant principal and principal at Newberry Middle School for six years and as principal at Hillcrest Middle School in Greenville County for three years.

She was nominated by Dr. Carl Carpenter, Chief Human Resources Officer, and Dr. Norris Williams, Deputy Superintendent, and was one of thirty-two nominees.

“I am very excited that Kershaw Elementary staff and students are getting recognition for their growth,” Overcash said.

