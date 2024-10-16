Key South End site set for redevelopment

CHARLOTTE — Griffin Brothers Property Services and Quore Real Estate Advisors are setting Brookhill Village up for future redevelopment.

The firms filed a petition this week with the city of Charlotte to rezone 24 acres at the 40-acre site, which runs along Remount Road at the edge of South End. The petition seeks to rezone a section of the property along Remount Road and South Boulevard from multifamily residential to community activity center.

Antoine Dennard, partner at Quore, said the zoning designation would give the firms the opportunity to plan and develop a mix of uses there that will likely include commercial, retail and additional multifamily.

Continue reading on CBJ’s website here.





