Kia recalling more than 300,000 vehicles due to trunk malfunction 

CHARLOTTE — Kia has announced it will be recalling nearly 320,000 cars due in part to a trunk malfunction.

The recall affects Kia Rio and Kia Optima vehicles, including hybrids, made from 2016 through 2018.

Manufacturers said the trunk latch may break, as well as not open from the inside. This could put a person at risk of becoming trapped.

Kia said recall letters will be mailed out by Oct. 19.

Drivers affected by this can take their vehicle to a Kia dealership to fix the issue for free.

