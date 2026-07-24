Kids accused of golf course vandalism to work off damage

PAGELAND, S.C. — Authorities in Chesterfield County say they’ve found two kids accused of vandalizing a golf course.

The sheriff’s office released photos of the vandalism that happened early Thursday at the White Plains Golf Course in Pageland.

The golf course chose not to file charges against the kids involved.

Instead, they’ll work for the golf course to make amends for the damage.

The children’s parents were also issued a warning regarding the county’s teen breaking a curfew.

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