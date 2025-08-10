South Carolina man pronounced dead after Kings Mountain standoff

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A standoff at the Holiday Inn Express in Kings Mountain ended on Saturday when a man was found dead from a self-inflicted wound after an eight-hour negotiation with police.

Casey Justin Whitman, 38, of Inman, SC was located in a hotel room with a firearm during a well-being check related to a missing person report filed in South Carolina. The Kings Mountain Police Department, assisted by the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, evacuated surrounding areas and attempted to negotiate with Whitman.

The incident began at approximately 8:05 a.m. when officers responded to the hotel. For safety reasons, officers retreated upon discovering Whitman with a firearm and initiated an evacuation of the hotel.

After nearly eight hours of negotiation, a gunshot was heard from inside the room. Attempts to contact Whitman were unsuccessful, leading officers to enter the room where Whitman was found with a self-inflicted wound.

Despite lifesaving attempts, Whitman was pronounced dead at the scene. The Kings Mountain Police Department expressed condolences to Whitman’s immediate family.

The police presence remained at the scene for the investigation, but Woodlake Parkway has been reopened and the hotel property deemed safe.

WATCH: Kings Mountain couple survives 50-foot crash down embankment

Kings Mountain couple survives 50-foot crash down embankment

©2025 Cox Media Group