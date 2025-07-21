Lucky ticket sold in Pineville secures $431,069 Cash 5 jackpot

RALEIGH — Jacqueline Neely of Pineville won a $431,069 Cash 5 jackpot with a $1 ticket purchased at B & M Food Service on Lancaster Highway, N.C. Education Lottery officials said.

Neely’s ticket matched all five numbers in the May 5 drawing, overcoming odds of 1 in 962,598 to secure the jackpot. After claiming her prize at lottery headquarters, she received $309,292 after taxes.

Cash 5 is one of six lottery games available in North Carolina, offering players the option to purchase tickets at retail locations or through Online Play via the lottery’s website or mobile app.The jackpot for the following Friday’s drawing was set at $130,000, highlighting the ongoing appeal of the game.

Neely’s win underscores the excitement and possibility inherent in the North Carolina lottery, as players continue to try their luck for a chance at life-changing prizes.

