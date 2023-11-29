Kitten rescued after falling 40 feet down well

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A kitten in Winston-Salem might have just used up one of its nine lives when it was rescued after falling into a well this week.
The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office didn’t say how the kitten ended up in the well, but shared pictures of the rescue on Monday.
Deputies and firefighters found the kitten had fallen about 40 feet.
They used an old-fashioned bucket on a rope to retrieve the kitten, pictures show.
The sheriff’s office said the kitten was pulled to safety and was taken to the Forsyth County Animal Shelter.
(WATCH: Watch: Kitten rescued from wheel of truck
©2023 Cox Media Group