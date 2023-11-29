Kitten rescued after falling 40 feet down well

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A kitten in Winston-Salem might have just used up one of its nine lives when it was rescued after falling into a well this week.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office didn’t say how the kitten ended up in the well, but shared pictures of the rescue on Monday.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 4 Kitten rescue| Photo: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office First responders examine well that kitten fell into.

Deputies and firefighters found the kitten had fallen about 40 feet.

They used an old-fashioned bucket on a rope to retrieve the kitten, pictures show.

The sheriff’s office said the kitten was pulled to safety and was taken to the Forsyth County Animal Shelter.

(WATCH: Watch: Kitten rescued from wheel of truck

Watch: Kitten rescued from wheel of truck A tiny kitten found itself with a big problem when its head got stuck in the wheel of a truck in Massachusetts. (NCD)

©2023 Cox Media Group