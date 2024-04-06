Man wanted in deadly Shelby shooting, police say

SHELBY, N.C. — The Shelby Police Department is searching for a man who is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting.

On March 29, 50-year-old Timothy Lamont Ruff was found lying in the courtyard area of the apartment complex with multiple gunshot wounds.

Ruff was taken to an area hospital, where he later died, according to police.

Police said 41-year-old Jonathan Martzes Petty was identified as a suspect in this case.

He is facing murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charges.

Petty is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Shelby Police Department at (704) 484-6845.

