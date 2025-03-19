Komar Industries to open new site in York County, create 160 jobs

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Komar Industries announced plans to establish a new operation in York County, with an $11.5 million investment expected to create 160 jobs.

The company, known for manufacturing balers and compactors, is relocating its subsidiary Bace, LLC from North Carolina to the new site at 200 Ratchford Road in York. This move will enhance Komar’s manufacturing capabilities in recycling and waste management technology.

“Komar Industries is pleased to expand our manufacturing network of factories with our first operation within South Carolina,” said Komar Industries CEO Mark Koenig.

“We look forward to becoming an integral part of the York community and an employer of choice in the area.” Governor Henry McMaster stated, “We proudly welcome Komar Industries to South Carolina. As a leading global manufacturer, Komar’s relocation to our state is proof that companies are taking notice of our unmatched workforce.”

Operations at the new facility are expected to begin in July 2025. The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits for the project and awarded a $150,000 Set-Aside grant to York County to assist with building improvements.

With Komar Industries’ investment, York County is set to benefit from new job opportunities and enhanced manufacturing capabilities, reinforcing the region’s industrial growth.

