Krispy Kreme inks expansion deal

CHARLOTTE — Krispy Kreme Inc. has inked a deal that will bring its sweet treats to Brazil.

The Charlotte-based company has entered into an joint venture agreement with AmPm Comestíveis Ltda. Doughnuts will be available through a network of Krispy Kreme shops and AmPm convenience stores.

“They have built a strong retail presence along with deep experience for iconic brands like ours,” says Raphael Duvivier, chief development officer for Krispy Kreme.

Read more on CBJ’s website here.

(WATCH BELOW: Krispy Kreme to lay off 102 workers from Concord facility)

Krispy Kreme to lay off 102 workers from Concord facility

©2024 Cox Media Group