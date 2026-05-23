Kyle Busch died of severe pneumonia that progressed into sepsis, family says

CHARLOTTE — Two-time NASCAR champion Kyle Busch died after severe pneumonia progressed into sepsis, according to a statement released by his family Saturday.

According to ESPN, the statement said the sudden and severe illness resulted in “rapid and overwhelming associated complications.”

Busch died Thursday at the age of 41. His family released a statement earlier this week that he had been hospitalized and would be unable to compete in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The Busch family is asking for “continued understanding and privacy during this difficult time,” they wrote in the release.

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