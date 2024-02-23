Kyle Busch Motorsports sues Concord-based race team for breach of contract

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Kyle Busch Motorsports is suing after bringing in a driver tied to NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity program.

In the lawsuit, KBM claims it’s owed $325,000 from Concord-based Rev Racing. Their website states they are the competition arm of the diversity program.

KBM said they partnered with Rev Racing to field NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Nick Sanchez last season. But it claims Rev Racing missed several payments tied to their agreement.

The racing team is suing for breach of contract.

In a statement, Rev Racing told Channel 9 they’re working through some accounting and expect to resolve the matter amicably.

Kyle Busch sold KBM to Spire Motorsports last year.

