Lack of resources forces after-school and summer programs to end

CHARLOTTE — Salvation Army officials said they were forced to end four of its six after-school and summer programs in Mecklenburg and Union counties because of limited resources.

Channel 9 spoke with Breanna Chambers, who had her 8-year-old son, Isaiah, enrolled in their afterschool program at Marshville Elementary School. She was considering sending him to their summer camp. However, she recently learned its ending.

“I wanted to know why because I like the staff at the Boys and Girls Club,” she said.

The Salvation Army said it lost money in the split with the Boy and Girls Club of America in January.

In an email to Channel 9, the organization said, “On Jan. 10, 2025, The Salvation Army’s national agreement with Boys & Girls Clubs of America came to a close. As a result, our local youth programs no longer carry the Boys & Girls Club name, nor does our organization benefit from funding from Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s national corporate partners. These changes have resulted in the difficult decision to re-evaluate our existing footprint.”

“The parents pay $5 a year. It’s (2 p.m. to 6 p.m.). It really helps the kids with their math, reading, homework they have to do,” Chambers said. “Teach them leadership skills, core values, so it was really beneficial to the parents. It makes me sad, so hopefully they come up with something else.”

The Salvation Army said its locations on Marsh Road and Belmont Avenue will stay open, and there’s room for families to apply.

The organization said it hopes to be back in Union County someday.

“The Salvation Army locally remains committed to providing safe, enriching, and supportive environments for youth that families have come to expect,” said Brent Rinehart, The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte. “The Salvation Army has been providing youth programs in the Charlotte area since 1934; we have a long history in this community of serving youth and plan to continue doing so.”

The Salvation Army now calls its programs “Red Sheild Youth Centers.”

Here is a link to where families can sign up.

Links to area summer camps:

VIDEO: Gastonia Salvation Army announces it’s closing shelter

Gastonia Salvation Army announces it’s closing shelter

©2025 Cox Media Group