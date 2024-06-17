‘It is shocking’: Thieves target Maiden Salvation Army’s after-hours donations

MAIDEN, N.C. — An investigation is underway after repeated thefts of donations at the Salvation Army Thrift Store in Maiden.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned that folks have been dropping off donations sometime in the evening, and then within minutes, someone comes by to steal them.

The store has surveillance cameras all around. They captured images of some of the thefts, and workers say they’ve been stealing since last fall.

More recently, the thefts have become a nightly occurrence.

Lu Spurrier has heard about the theft, so she dropped off donations during store hours.

“This is for a good cause. It is shocking that someone would steal form an organization that is so good,” Spurrier told Faherty on Monday.

Inside the store, rows of clothing and furniture donations were ready for sale. Workers say by reselling the donated items, the Salvation Army gets funding to help other programs and families in the area.

Eda Lawrence says she sometimes shops here and couldn’t believe the number of times the store has been hit.

“I think it’s crazy. You got people trying to help other people and then you got people trying to take away from them,” Lawrence told Faherty.

Police in Maiden say they believe several people may be involved in the thefts, and they’re working to identify everyone responsible.

Lucas Short was shopping on Monday and said he hopes they make arrests soon.

“I really do; if you’re back here stealing, I really hope they’re coming for you,” Short said with a finger snap.

The store told Faherty they’re open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and that’s the best time to make donations right now.

