Laid-off furniture workers get job search assistance

HICKORY, N.C. — Hundreds of furniture workers who lost their jobs in Catawba County are getting help this week after a plant suddenly closed.

Kroehler Furniture announced more than 200 layoffs last week because of a “significant reduction of business.”

Dozens of workers from Kroehler Furniture showed up at NC Works in Conover Monday to learn more about resources available in this area.

In response to the closure of Kroehler last week, the Western Piedmont Development Board is coordinating a series of rapid response sessions to support the workers.

The sessions are also for employees from Queen Transportation in Hickory where 120 people lost their jobs over Christmas.

The help includes assistance to sign up for unemployment, getting their resumes ready and improving their interview skills.

Kroehler Furniture has been in Catawba County for decades and workers said they were blindsided when the plant abruptly closed.

Former employees said Kroehler made furniture for Value City but its owner, American Signature, announced in November it had filed for Chapter 11 protection in U.S. Bankruptcy Court.

“Nobody knew until maybe two days before we shut down,” said Alejandro Sanchez, former Kroehler employee. “(The sessions are) really, really good for people who can’t find another job as soon as possible.”

NC Works plans to hold the sessions over the next three days.

