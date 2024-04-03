Lake Norman-area brewery adds Charlotte location

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Cornelius brewery Lost Worlds is set to open its second local taproom this month.

The brewery’s new open-air location at The Metropolitan in midtown will begin serving customers on April 13. Located along the Little Sugar Creek Greenway, Lost Worlds’ 4,000-square-foot space was designed as an immersive experience and decorated similarly to the original Cornelius taproom, with historical and archaeological artifacts.

The brewery’s offerings will include its award-winning craft beer, a new craft cocktail menu, an international wine list and curated experiences like beer-pairing dinners, historical walking tours, euchre tournaments, artisan markets and live music.

