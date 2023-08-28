Lake Norman flooring store appears closed, multiple customers worry they’re out thousands

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Jeanette Galliher and her husband are remodeling their home, including having new floors installed.

They told Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke they hired Flowers Flooring in Cornelius to install the flooring. “We thought, ‘You know what, they’re local. They’ve been in business for several years,’” Jeanette said. “We took out money, we borrowed money to do this and now to see that just taken away by somebody for no reason. It’s devastating. I just don’t know what to do.”

They say they put down more than $13,000 in April, but no work has been done. Now, the business appears closed.

“My husband retired after working a long time. He retired in January. So this isn’t something to where we just had a ton of money laying around to do this,” she said.

One person emailed Action 9 saying he was out more than $950, while another said they were out more than $1,100. Another customer said they lost $2,900, and another person said he’s out more than $10,000.

Action 9 emailed, called, and messaged the store on Facebook but did not hear back in time for this report. The company’s phone number didn’t work, and its website was down.

When you pay a business that shuts down:

- You can dispute the charge with your credit card. Make sure you do so right away.

- You can sue in small claims court.

- If the business files bankruptcy, you can file a claim with the court. Obviously, that process can take longer, and you may be at the bottom of the list of creditors.

