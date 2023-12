A local marching band is heading to play on the world’s stage.

The Lake Norman High School Marching Wildcats will perform at the New Year’s Day Parade in London.

The band said it was invited nearly two years ago.

The Marching Wildcats are just one of 20 U.S. high school bands that have been selected to perform.

