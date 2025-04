March Madness is wrapping up soon with the Final Four matchups Saturday night.

While many North Carolinians may be cheering for Duke, Channel 9′s sports reporter DaShawn Brown introduces us to a Micah Handlogten, a Lake Norman native and Florida athlete.

In the video at the top of this webpage, hear about his comeback story.

VIDEO: ‘A blessing’: HBCU basketball teams to play in tournament at Bojangles Coliseum

‘A blessing’: HBCU basketball teams to play in tournament at Bojangles Coliseum

©2025 Cox Media Group