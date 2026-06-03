Lake Norman road to close nightly as part of $249 million highway project

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina Department of Transportation contract crews will conduct overnight closures of Talbert Road in the Lake Norman area this week to install storm drainage. Talbert Road, located just north of North Carolina 150, will close at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights, reopening by 6 a.m. each following day, the NCDOT said in a news release.

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These temporary closures are part of the larger $249 million North Carolina 150 widening project. The project spans from North Carolina 16 in Catawba County to U.S. 21/N.C. 150 in Mooresville and includes an improved interchange with Interstate 77.

Construction for the extensive widening efforts began last year.

The overall North Carolina 150 widening project encompasses various construction activities. Crews are involved in upgrading storm drainage, coordinating utility installation, relocating traffic signals, and installing walls to separate the work zone from active traffic.

During the overnight closures of Talbert Road, drivers will be directed to follow signed detours.

The designated detour route will guide motorists using North Carolina 150, Corporate Center Drive and Oates Road.

Motorists are encouraged to drive carefully when approaching the work zone. Drivers should adhere to the posted speed limit and allocate additional time for travel to ensure they reach their destinations safely.

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