Lake Norman teen to compete in MotoSurf Championship in China

LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — A junior at Lake Norman High School is on track to represent Team USA in the MotoSurf World Championship in Chengdu, China.

17-year-old Anna Burk is America’s fastest female professional MotoSurf racer, the Charlotte Observer reports.

She competed on the Gulf of Oman in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates to qualify for the world championships. She and a competitor from Panama City, Florida will represent the women’s Team USA.

Motosurfing pros use a 45-pound carbon-fiber motorized board to weave through buoys at about 40 miles per hour.

The sport is recognized by the Union Internationale Motonautique, the governing body of powerboating, based in Monaco. The UIM has been recognized by the International Olympic Committee since 2010, the Charlotte Observer reports. That means, motosurfing could one day be an Olympic sport.

