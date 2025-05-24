Lake patrol urges boater safety ahead of Memorial Day weekend

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Lake patrol officers want boaters to enjoy themselves on the water this weekend.

However, before they partake in the fun, there are a few things they want you to know first.

“The holiday weekend brings in more boat traffic,” said George Brinzey with the Cornelius Police Lake Patrol.

Brinzey said Memorial Day weekend is the start of the boating season.

And whether you are a new or long-term boater on Lake Norman, officers want you to keep boating safety top of mind.

“Far too many preventable drownings have occurred on this lake and many others around the state. And what it boils down to is situational awareness and lack of flotation,” said Brinzey.

He said before you go boating, you need to do these things.

“Double-check all your safety equipment. Make sure that your life jackets are in good order, that they’re not damaged in any way from being stowed away for so long. Check your fire extinguisher. Give it a shake,” Brinzey explained.

Without taking these precautions, Brinzey said, a beautiful day on the lake could turn into a tragic one within seconds.

Just last week, on Lake Wylie, a tubing crash left 21-year-old Trevor Dame with multiple broken bones.

Video captured the moments before a boat crossed over the line of another pulling the tube Dame was on.

His father, Norm Dame, told Channel 9 that his son is facing multiple surgeries.

“It was heartbreaking. I was upset, disappointed, brokenhearted, frustrated, and just wondering how, looking at the video. There were 20-25 feet between the boat and the tube. How could another boat be that close?” said Norm Dame.

Now, the owner and driver of the boat that crashed into the tuber is facing felony charges.

“It’s about coming back to the dock safe,” said Brinzey.

The group responsible for safety on Lake Norman is set to dissolve. But that is not expected to occur for another month.

So, officers will be out in full force this weekend to help keep you safe. And they said that it will continue even after June 30.

