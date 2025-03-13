Lancaster Bruins win first state championship in boys’ basketball

LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster Bruins boys’ basketball team has made history by winning their first state championship, marking a significant achievement for Lancaster High School.

After several near misses, the Bruins secured the championship victory following an undefeated season in regional play.

“I believe in academics, character, and talent,” said Coach Jerron Cauthen, emphasizing the qualities that led to the team’s success.

Columbus Parker III, a junior on the team, shared his personal journey of overcoming an ACL injury to contribute to the championship win.

“The only people that would be able to stop ourselves would be ourselves,” said senior point guard Jordan Watford, highlighting the team’s focus and determination.

The Lancaster Bruins’ victory is not just a triumph for the team but a source of inspiration for the entire Lancaster community.

The team hopes their success will encourage young people to pursue their dreams with focus and tenacity.

Coach Jerron Cauthen praised the team’s academic achievements, noting that they maintained a GPA of at least 4.0.

He also highlighted that all seniors on the team are college-bound, reflecting their dedication both on and off the court.

Watford expressed hope that their victory would inspire the younger generation to see positive paths and avoid negative influences.

“Hopefully, the young generation got inspired by that,” he said.

The Lancaster Bruins’ historic win not only brings pride to their school but also serves as a beacon of hope and motivation for the Lancaster community, demonstrating that hard work and perseverance can lead to great achievements.

