Lancaster County confirms first measles case in ongoing outbreak

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health confirmed the first case of measles in a Lancaster County resident Tuesday.

The department is reporting 13 new cases of measles in the state since Friday, bringing the total number of cases related to the Upstate outbreak to 933. Health officials say a total of 235 people are currently in quarantine, and six are in isolation.

Leaders say they are still investigating the source of exposure for the Lancaster County case.

Of those new cases, public health officials have identified exposures at Libertas Academy in Boiling Springs and Inman Intermediate School.

The department continues to recommend vaccination as the best way to prevent measles and put an end to the outbreak.

