Lancaster County law enforcement, school district train for active shooter

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Lancaster County School District and law enforcement trained together on Thursday. It’s the largest joint active shooter training they’ve done.

In the drill, law enforcement practiced what they call a “rescue task force.” It’s when they respond to a 911 call where an active shooter injured someone inside Buford High School.

For the most part, school leaders and law enforcement trained for the safety drills separately. But they came together Thursday so everyone is on the same page in an emergency.

“If we just went in and they didn’t know what to expect from law enforcement, they wouldn’t know how to respond,” said Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile. “So all of us training together, understanding the roles and responsibilities, is key for a successful ending.”

Lancaster County schools plan to put a half-billion-dollar bond referendum on November’s ballot that would pay for new, safer schools. It would also finance a host of other safety changes, like cameras and weapon detection systems.

