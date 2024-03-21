With growth in Lancaster County, leaders eye $588-million bond for schools

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Lancaster County has seen a growth in its population, but will voters approve of a big bond to build more schools?

At $588 million, it’s the largest bond package the county has ever requested. Channel 9′s Tina Terry spoke with board members and parents about the cost and the impact that it will have.

The board voted to put the bond question on the ballot in November. If voters pass it, they’ll pay more in taxes, but it’ll go to improvements that some say are long overdue.

“As a board, we’re focused on how do we respond to growth in the panhandle, and how do we respond to growth south of Highway 5 as it begins to grow in to Lancaster and into the Kershaw areas?” said Melvin Stroble.

The money would pay for renovations to Buford High School and Middle School, a new elementary school and high school in Indian Land, a new elementary school and renovations in Kershaw, and a new elementary school and renovations in Lancaster.

If it passes, leaders say the mill rate would go up by 14 mills - that equates to a homeowner of a $100,000 home paying an extra $56 in taxes every year.

For some voters, the decision isn’t entirely clear.

“I’m undecided,” Rose Kenne told Terry. “I would, in the past, do anything for the schools. Lately, I’m not sure about that.”

School leaders are encouraging people to study the full list of improvements that will be made to all four communities in Lancaster County. You can see that list by clicking this link.

