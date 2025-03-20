Lancaster County leaders to discuss communication, resource optimization

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Lancaster County leaders are planning for the future and want input from the public.

The Lancaster County Council and the Lancaster County School District Board of Trustees will hold a joint meeting on Thursday to talk about ways to enhance communication between the two entities and ways to serve the public better.

Specifically, they’ll discuss ways to optimize resources and the possibility of presenting voter referendums for new facilities and road improvements. They will also evaluate the need for school impact fees. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. in the Lancaster County Council chambers at 101 N. Main Street.

The meeting will be live-streamed on the Lancaster County YouTube channel.

