Lancaster County proposes new ‘tax’ to expand fire services

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Lancaster County leaders have proposed a new “tax” to help expand fire services in the area, but that could put a strain on your wallet.

Officials told Channel 9′s Tina Terry that the money could help pay for new fire stations and fire trucks to protect communities, but some question if the tax would be too much of a burden on citizens.

“Roughly if you look at the request for new stations and new fire trucks, we’re looking at a $45 million request just for our fire needs going forward. That’s to address today’s needs,” said Lancaster County Administrator Dennis Marstall.

Marstall says leaders will consider creating a county-wide tax district to pay for them. It would consist of unincorporated areas, but municipalities like the city of Lancaster could choose to opt in.

“With all of the increased housing going up around here, we definitely need it, and it’s important,” said Cindy Butterworth, a taxpayer in Lancaster County.

But while some citizens are on board, one county leader questioned creating another tax on Wednesday. At the same time, Lancaster County Schools is asking voters to support a bond referendum that would raise taxes.

“This is going to be a really tough year, everybody’s already hit with inflation,” said Lancaster County Councilman Steve Harper of District 5.

Marstall says he’s working on a final budget proposal to present to the county council in May.

“Once I present a budget, county council will give their review and determine how to proceed,” Marstall told Terry.

At a budget hearing on Wednesday, council members heard about another option that would create a tax just for the Indian Land Consolidated Fire District to help pay for staff and operating costs.

If the county manager recommends one of these plans, we’ll learn more about the financial impact on taxpayers.

