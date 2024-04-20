CHARLOTTE — Severe thunderstorms swept through our area on Saturday evening putting an abrupt end to the summer-like weather.

In York County, the storms resulted in various sizes of hail, fallen trees blocking roads, and property damage.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING until 6:15pm Chesterfield, southern Lancaster, Kershaw Counties, possible large hail/wind. Significant damage parts of York County. BIG weather changes ahead!! Join me for details at 6/10/11 @wsoctv. pic.twitter.com/iyvxvO3wK5 — Wayne Mahar (@WayneStormWatch) April 20, 2024

Trent Farris, the Public Information Officer, for the York County Sheriff’s Office, shared multiple photos of the large hail on X, some were almost the same size as quarters.

Just before 6 p.m., Duke Energy reported that the severe weather had left more than 4,000 customers without power. While linemen are out trying to repair the damages and restore electricity, the power company doesn’t expect it to be restored until Sunday morning.

With down trees also could have down power lines. Duke energy reports 4,800+ people without power in York County. Don’t touch or try to move down power lines. #YCSONews #yocowx pic.twitter.com/S9c9nC7s61 — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) April 20, 2024

York Co. Power Outages (Courtesy of: Duke Energy)

In Chester County, a Channel 9 viewer sent in a video of large bolts of lightning illuminating the dark sky.

Residents in Lancaster County also experienced large hail during Saturday’s weather, in the picture below you can see the strength of the storms has even caused some trees to begin to fall over onto the road.

Severe thunderstorms bring large hail, knock down trees, cuts power to thousands (Courtesy of: Matt Roberts)

