Lancaster County School District announces new superintendent

LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster County School District Board of Trustees unanimously voted to select Dr. Raashad Fitzpatrick as the next superintendent of the district.

The decision was made during a board meeting on Tuesday.

“The board had a difficult decision with five strong finalists. I am confident that Dr. Fitzpatrick will serve the Lancaster County School District well. We are excited to move forward to do what is best for the education of our students,” said Board Chair Brad Small.

School officials said Fitzpatrick currently serves as assistant to the superintendent and district ombudsman for Greenville County Schools. Prior to this, he served as the principal of Gaffney High School and Carver Middle School.

He also served as an assistant principal at Spartanburg High School and Whitlock Jr. High School. He was a social studies teacher, as well as an assistant coach at Chesnee High School.

“I am excited to serve as superintendent in the Lancaster County School District. I look forward to helping build on the current success in Lancaster County schools while creating new opportunities for greater student achievement. We will fulfill the vision of “putting students first” by providing excellent experiences in academics, athletics, activities, and the arts. I invite all stakeholders to join me as we prepare our students for the future. I want to thank the school board for giving me the chance to lead in such a wonderful district,” Fitzpatrick said.

